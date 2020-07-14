International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stake Lifted by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1,681.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,715,000 after purchasing an additional 290,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $187,122,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

