Investment House LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Danaher by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $182.41 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $187.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

