Investment House LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

HSIC opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

