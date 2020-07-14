Investment House LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

eBay stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

