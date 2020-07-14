Investment House LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $213.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

