Investment House LLC Makes New Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 515.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

NYSE:BA opened at $175.65 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average is $218.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.