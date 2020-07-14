Investment House LLC Purchases 303 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Investment House LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

