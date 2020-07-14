Investment House LLC Reduces Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

