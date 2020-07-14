Investment House LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Aecom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aecom by 53.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aecom by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aecom by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 757,942 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aecom by 289.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 461,859 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

