Investment House LLC Sells 525 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.