Investment House LLC Sells 555 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.13.

BDX stock opened at $257.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

