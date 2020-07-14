Investment House LLC Sells 7,560 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

