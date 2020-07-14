Investment House LLC Sells 935 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.