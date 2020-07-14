iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.