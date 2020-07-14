iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 323.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $340,974,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $304,484,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 704,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

