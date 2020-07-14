iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

