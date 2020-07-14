iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after buying an additional 1,148,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,762,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

