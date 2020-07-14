iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,533,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $225.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.04.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

