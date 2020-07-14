iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,045.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.