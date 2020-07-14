JLB & Associates Inc. Has $22.27 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,431 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

