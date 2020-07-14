Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kroger by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,131. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.