Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after buying an additional 140,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.