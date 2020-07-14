Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.79.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total value of $20,377,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,745,126,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

