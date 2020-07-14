Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Neutral

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MXIM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1,544.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 190,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

