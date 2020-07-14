MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,984,621 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

