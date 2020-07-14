MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $18.74 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 38.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,874 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.