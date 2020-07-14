MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $19,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654,228 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,593,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $331.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

