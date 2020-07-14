MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $20.47 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,356 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $20,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,273,000 after buying an additional 697,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after buying an additional 407,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

