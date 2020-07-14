MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 2,133 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.40% of IDACORP worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 83.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

