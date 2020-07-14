Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $150,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

