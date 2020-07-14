Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $5,068,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.