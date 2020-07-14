Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 532,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 201,196 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $108,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140,769 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.4% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 395,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

