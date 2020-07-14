Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,570.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

