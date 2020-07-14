Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,921 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.