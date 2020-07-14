Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Media Sentiment Score of 1.80

News coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $525.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.94. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total transaction of $5,216,859.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,346 shares of company stock worth $92,098,708 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

