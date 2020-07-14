Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.08.

NFLX stock opened at $525.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,346 shares of company stock valued at $92,098,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Netflix by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

