Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $397.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $340.00 to $397.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $445.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura raised their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.08.

NFLX stock opened at $525.50 on Monday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $246.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total transaction of $5,216,859.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,346 shares of company stock worth $92,098,708. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

