OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average of $174.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

