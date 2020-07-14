Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,608 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.