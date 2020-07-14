Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in eBay by 13.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.15.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.