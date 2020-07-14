Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 695 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 229.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

