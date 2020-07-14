Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 164,056 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

