Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 245 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,092,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 92,806 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 876,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,455,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

