Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,059 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 973 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,109.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

