Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.74 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.