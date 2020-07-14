Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,006,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,985,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $478,000.

JQUA opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $32.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

