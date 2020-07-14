Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its 200-day moving average is $127.06.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.