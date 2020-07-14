Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

