Sabal Trust CO Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

