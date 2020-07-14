Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,081,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,161,000 after acquiring an additional 148,122 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 342,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

